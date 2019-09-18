Iran is accused of bombing a Saudi oil facility. Some in the United States are calling for a military response.
Why? Saudi Arabia and Iran are both oppressive regimes. There are no good guys here. Why would we put our sons and daughters, neighbors and friends in the middle of these two very nasty governments?
We certainly don’t have any money to spend on this fool’s errand. What we have is a $22 trillion federal debt. We simply can’t afford more money for wars that have nothing to do with us.
We no longer need Saudi Arabia’s oil. We are a net exporter of oil now. Saudi Arabia, however, is using our weapons to create a massive humanitarian crisis in Yemen. It is creating this violence. We can’t fix it. We surely should not be supporting it.
We need to get away from Saudi Arabia and its oil. It is poison: socially, politically, economically and environmentally. Any money spent on helping Saudi Arabia is wasted and leads only to more death and destruction.
Let’s not fight any more wars over oil. Such wars can only be lost: in lives, in treasure, in world standing. We need to stay out of this so that our kids and grandkids can read one day how our country made a smart, moral decision to protect their future.
Scott Shipley
Hermon
