A positive spin on solar panels
Tom Graser

Thank you Scott Shipley for telling a positive side of solar energy since one person is hell bent on putting nothing but a negative spin on it.

People need to stop being sheep and check all the facts before signing a petition that only gives one side. “ As a renewable source of power, solar energy has an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change which is critical to protecting humans, wildlife and ecosystems. Solar energy can also improve air quality and reduce water use from energy production.” These companies don’t come in and just start putting up solar panels, they have to conform to DEC regulations regarding wildlife and wetlands.

