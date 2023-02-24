A positive spin on solar panels

Thank you Scott Shipley for telling a positive side of solar energy since one person is hell bent on putting nothing but a negative spin on it.
People need to stop being sheep and check all the facts before signing a petition that only gives one side. “ As a renewable source of power, solar energy has an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change which is critical to protecting humans, wildlife and ecosystems. Solar energy can also improve air quality and reduce water use from energy production.” These companies don’t come in and just start putting up solar panels, they have to conform to DEC regulations regarding wildlife and wetlands.
You say it is a threat to wildlife, well, people hunt, fish and trap, are you against that also?
Farmers use pesticides which is necessary, where do you think that goes. Farming , unfortunately comes with wildlife mishaps, like getting run through a hay mower. Electric car batteries if not disposed of properly are hazardous. You mention lowering property value, so do other things. Point I am trying to make is everything has a good and not so good side. You also mention “appropriate use of land”, once again our land, our choice, not for you to decide.
You claim you are not against it, but it sure sounds that way to me Ms. Crabtree. In conclusion, once again, STOP being sheep and think for yourself.
