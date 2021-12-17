A privilege to enjoy newspaper staff’s work

This is a positive letter of praise and appreciation.
Thank you for publishing the Watertown Daily Times. It brings us such pleasure to read it each morning, cover to cover. The hard copy form is familiar and easy for us old people to enjoy. There is something comforting about holding the paper vs. holding an electronic device.
My husband has his coffee and I have my tea, and we each have our favorite sections as we go through the pages. My favorites are the puzzles in an effort to exorcise my brain and Dr. Rosemond and Lori Borgman.
It’s true that we can get the news on TV and on our tablets. But we would much rather hold the paper and write on it and cut out articles of interest.
We realize that there are so many people on your staff working long hours into the night and doing specialized manual labor to produce the final product. They do a wonderful job, and the quality is top notch. Please pass along the gratitude that we feel each time we retrieve the paper from our front steps and have the privilege of enjoying their work.
Jennie Mantle
Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.