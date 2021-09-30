A squeaky wheel gets more roads improved

I recently read the proposals for Jefferson County’s novel coronavirus relief money.
I am pleased with many of the ideas and look forward to hearing what ultimately gets approved.
I want to remind people that County Route 47 was not even on the five-year plan until after the town of Champion opted out of plowing the county’s roads.
When it was added to the plan, it was projected to be done in phases and not all at one time in one construction season.
Sometimes a squeaky wheel helps push along a project that should have happened years ago.
I don’t have any reservations about being that wheel when it comes to what’s right for those I represent.
Matt Gump
Carthage
