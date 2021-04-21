ABC50 should not have fired Amy Horton

I am writing about Amy Horton who was fired by her employer, WWTI-TV/ABC50, because of her intent to run for a seat on the Watertown City Council.
To begin, I don’t know if her constitutional rights have been taken from her. Only a lawyer can answer that, but I would question that.
ABC50 should have allowed her to run. At the present time, she still has to survive a primary in June.
If that is successful, she still would have to prevail in November’s election to win the council seat. In her case, she is only running for a two-year term.
She should be allowed to run. If she loses, she will be out of her job and her political ambitions will be gone also.
ABC50 should stick with her until she might be elected. At that time, ABC50 could then decide to take action against her. She should have her job back until such time that she wins in November’s election.
Earl L. Nicholson
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.