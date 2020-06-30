Access information about socialists’ beliefs

While we agree that most Democrats are not socialists, to say nothing of the Democratic Party as an institution, which is fully committed not only to exploitative capitalism but U.S. imperialism as well, we are dismayed by the caricature of “socialism” offered in the letter: “Democrats are not radical leftist socialists” (June 20). Instead of consulting some generic “dictionary,” those wishing to find out what socialists actually advocate might want to read one of the myriad socialist sources on the matter such as the “ABCs of Socialism,” which is easily available for free online.
There one can, for example, learn basic things such as that genuine socialism is best defined as economic democracy and should not be equated with “state ownership.” We understand, of course, that red-baiting has a pernicious and sadly bipartisan history here in the United States where manufactured Red Scares, McCarthyism and other manifestations of persecution and marginalization of political dissent are commonplace. To his credit, the author of the letter identifies with the welfare state of the New Deal period.
However, the Democratic Party as a whole has consciously rejected this heritage for decades and instead embraced neoliberalism, leading to deregulation, union-busting, market extremism and financialization, mirroring the ideological trajectory of the Republicans. While most working people have to contend with increasing debt, poverty wages and precarious working conditions in a gig economy with few benefits and no job security, the rich and the super-rich have seen their wealth reach obscene levels. Three individual American billionaires now own as much as half of the U.S. population, a fact that should outrage anyone with even an ounce of conscience.
The capitalist logic of producing for profit — rather than to meet human need — is ripping our world apart as the novel coronavirus pandemic and climate change amply illustrate. No wonder that a sizeable and growing minority of Americans are open to socialist ideas, with most millennials preferring socialism over capitalism.
They also understand, of course, that socialists were among the first victims of murderous fascist regimes and have actively promoted anti-fascism for more than a century now. Many socialists also have spoken up against the one-party dictatorships that have claimed the socialist label in name only while betraying socialist ideals in practice.
Axel and Laura Fair-Schulz
Potsdam
