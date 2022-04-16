Advocacy got NY fiber optic tax withdrawn

Politicians are often all talk and no action. But recently, a positive change was made here in New York, and we can quickly trace it back to the advocacy of our elected representatives.
New York’s state budget recently eliminated its burdensome fiber optic tax, which disincentivized rural broadband buildout and thus hurt rural communities across upstate.
Following the pandemic, access to high-speed internet has never been more important to so many north country residents. Now more than ever, we desperately need affordable, quality internet connection to participate in tele-health visits, online school and more.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk understood this. They both pushed for the removal of this harmful tax. Congresswoman Stefanik even asked the Federal Communications Commission to look into this harmful practice.
Thanks to their continued advocacy, this tax was removed.
This was a key step taken to help allow further broadband buildout in our rural communities.
Thank you, Rep. Stefanik and Assemblyman Walczyk, for your work on this important issue. Because of your advocacy, more north country families are on the way to having access to affordable, high-speed internet.
Ian Clark
Canton
