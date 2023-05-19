Afghanistan, Iraq became endless/winless

Twenty more years in Afghanistan wouldn’t have helped. During our occupation there, its government was rated the most corrupt on Earth.
The Afghan president had some close family members supplying opium to fuel our current U.S. opioid crisis.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Twenty more years in Afghanistan wouldn’t have helped. During our occupation there, its government was rated the most corrupt on Earth.
The Afghan president had some close family members supplying opium to fuel our current U.S. opioid crisis.
Our money spent on the Afghan army exceeded that nation’s budget.
Many Afghan troops deserted when they got their first paycheck.
Afghan company commanders absconded with the payrolls. Many of their units existed only on paper.
Members of the Taliban had a safe haven next door in Pakistan whenever we pursued them.
Afghan soldiers repeatedly shot our troops in the back when we were trying to assist them.
The U.S. Army War College said our starting another war in Iraq while mired in the Afghan graveyard of empires was a colossal mistake.
Leaving Fort Drum for Iraq, our general said we’ll be in Iraq for another generation.
When they learned that the Americans were leaving, quite a number of Afghan army personnel went to the Taliban and switched sides. Now the American people are told for the first time that ISIS, not the Taliban, exploded a bomb at the airport, killing U.S. troops and Afghan civilians on our last day there.
Let those two terrorist groups kill each other off. Without a draft (and good riddance), Afghanistan and Iraq became endless and winless wars, the kind of wars that therefore become unjust and immoral.
Let’s honor our warriors but not the wars.
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.