Agenda of Dems doesn’t look like progress

So according to Cynthia Graham’s letter of Dec. 19 (“Time for Republicans to embrace change”), the goal of the Republican Party “is to attack Democrats whose policies are to help the residents for the common good.”
Well, here are some of those Democratic policies from a Dec. 16 article in the Watertown Daily Times titled “Justice reform pushed in Albany”:
Elder parole — To require prisoners ages 55 and older who have served 15 years to be considered for parole regardless of their crime or sentence (so that must include cop killers, serial killers, child abusers/killers, etc).
New York for All — To end local law enforcement cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Decriminalize sex work and the possession and sale of syringes (predicted increase in human trafficking as well as drug use).
Against construction of new jails.
Call for decarceration of jails and prisons (3,050 early releases so far this year).
Then throw in the Defund the Police and Dismantle the Police movements, plus crime forgiveness for poverty related crimes, and you’ve got the resulting record murder and crime rates we see today across the country.
Then we have an egotistical, ultra-liberal governor who runs the state billions into debt and expects the federal government and taxpayers to bail him out, using the novel coronavirus pandemic as an excuse for all of it.
And the Democratic veto-proof supermajority in state Legislature hands Emperor Cuomo nearly unlimited power and control over all state functions.
Calls by progressive democrats (AOC, The Squad, Schumer, Pelosi, Cuomo, etc.) to limit, defund or eliminate ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection only opens the door to mass illegal immigration, drugs, human trafficking and smuggling.
If anything, this country needs (and wants) stricter law enforcement, more officers and more respect for those officers and all that they do for us every day!
But no, lets tear down more statues, riot in the streets for any reason, burn and loot and show complete intolerance of any non-liberal views (cancel culture).
Let’s change the name of Abraham Lincoln High School in California because Lincoln’s actions and policies showed he didn’t care about Black lives.
What drivel!
And this election got us a president who repeatedly refused to state his policies and agenda, stating he would reveal all that once he was elected.
Amazing! Yes, it certainly looks like these Democratic policies are “to help residents for the common good.”
Henry Nortz
Lowville
