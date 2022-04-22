Alcohol, gambling issues occur in tandem

April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Gambling and alcohol often go hand in hand.
Both are legal. Both are widely accepted forms of entertainment and socialization.
However, both gambling and alcohol use can lead to problem behaviors developing. We often see drinking and gambling happen in the same places such as casinos, bars and at sporting events.
In a national study, 73.2% of individuals diagnosed with a gambling problem also had an alcohol use disorder. We know that alcohol use can heighten the effects of a gambling disorder. For example, people who gamble may use alcohol as a coping mechanism for their losses or a way to celebrate their wins.
If you or someone you care about is experiencing problems related to gambling, please reach out to the Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center for help to stop gambling at 315-413-4676.
Elizabeth Toomey
Syracuse
The writer is team leader for the Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center.
