Alex Hammond for Waddington supervisor

Integrity. Honor. Civility. These three traits describe Waddington Town Supervisor Alex Hammond.
I have known Mr. Hammond for many years. He has always conducted himself as a role model to younger children.
Mr. Hammond has always shown his love for his community. As an officer in the New York Army National Guard, Alex also has shown his love of country.
As the Waddington town supervisor, Alex has helped Waddington maintain its small-town appeal. He has maintained a steady tax rate and is looking into ways of developing Waddington while stimulating the local economy. On a regular basis, Alex has reached out to those of other political ideologies and time again he has built bridges between them.
I am both proud and honored to call Alex a personal role model, mentor and, dare I say, friend. I’m looking forward to casting my vote for him on Election Day, Nov. 3. I urge you to do the same.
James A. Miller
Waddington
