I’m a regular reader of Lovina Eicher’s column and enjoy how she illustrates the differences between Amish culture and that of us “English.”
However, I’ve noticed lately that she never mentions wearing masks, social distancing or taking other pandemic precautions. This really alarmed me when I read this week’s column called, “Autumn leaves, deer hunting and apple pie” (Nov. 7).
In it, Eicher writes about her husband, Joe, helping to grill 40 pounds of chicken for a large gathering of extended family and 40 guests. Then at the end she says, “Today, Joe is at home and not feeling well, so I hope it’s nothing serious.”
I don’t know if Joe has COVID-19 or not, and I hope he doesn’t. But duh! People in both cultures are susceptible, and the deadly virus is surging all over America.
In fact, it’s practically exploding here, mostly due to a large church service held in Croghan last month. Please, folks, let’s not follow Eicher’s lead.
Aline Alexander Newman
Turin
