All-electric buildings save carbon, money

Lance Evans’s article in the July 18 edition of the Watertown Daily Times (“Real Estate Roundup Column: Realtors fight for consumers”) claims to support New York’s transition to a renewable economy but mentions not one carbon-reduction measure that real estate agents support. In fact, the article aggressively challenges the need for the All-Electric Building Act, one of the centerpieces of the Climate Action Council Draft Scoping Plan.

If Mr. Evans wants us to take his criticism seriously, he could begin by acknowledging that buildings account for 32% of carbon emissions in the state. Tackling this problem has become more urgent as summer heat intensifies across the globe and affects even people living upstate.

