All-electric buildings save carbon, money

Lance Evans’s article in the July 18 edition of the Watertown Daily Times (“Real Estate Roundup Column: Realtors fight for consumers”) claims to support New York’s transition to a renewable economy but mentions not one carbon-reduction measure that real estate agents support. In fact, the article aggressively challenges the need for the All-Electric Building Act, one of the centerpieces of the Climate Action Council Draft Scoping Plan.
If Mr. Evans wants us to take his criticism seriously, he could begin by acknowledging that buildings account for 32% of carbon emissions in the state. Tackling this problem has become more urgent as summer heat intensifies across the globe and affects even people living upstate.
Installing efficient and clean heat-pump technology in new buildings is one of the best tools we have to address climate change. Why would we reject this solution when we know that fossil fuel heating and cooking equipment will require expensive retrofitting in the future?
Furthermore, contrary to the assertion that all-electric buildings increase costs for consumers, a Rocky Mountain Institute report in October 2020 pointed out: “In every city [they] analyzed, a new all-electric, single-family home is less expensive than a new mixed-fuel home that relies on gas for cooking, space heating and water heating.” Additional evidence comes from the Long Island Power Authority, which finds that adding heat pumps to the grid can actually bring down the per-kilowatt cost of electricity because this more efficient equipment levels out electricity use, thus improving grid utilization.
By some estimates, a statewide ban on fossil fuels in new construction will prevent an additional 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution by 2040. The gas ban also will create clean energy jobs and reduce the indoor air pollution that threatens New Yorkers’ health.
These benefits cannot be overstated as state Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush, state Sen. Joseph Griffo and their Republican colleagues should know. They should support Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decarbonization efforts. Or would they prefer to wait until it’s too late to implement solutions?
