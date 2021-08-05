All Elise Stefanik is doing is blowing smoke

As a former resident of Sackets Harbor and Canton for a total of 24 years, I am embarrassed for the good people of the north country for the ridiculous comments by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik after she claimed at a news conference on July 27 that Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility as speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6” and deriding her as “an authoritarian who has broken the people’s house.”
Apparently Ms. Stefanik is of the opinion that two Republican representatives who were opposed in the first place to the creation of the special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol should have been seated on the commission when nominated by Kevin McCarthy. Those two representatives, Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, signed a legal brief requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court reject the 2020 election results, and they opposed the creation of the special commission in the first place.
Also, Stefanik knows full well — or she should — that Nancy Pelosi is not in charge of the Capitol Police, but the Capitol Police Board is, which has oversight by committees of both the House and the Senate; and one member of that board resigned on Jan. 7. Stefanik is blowing smoke, and Northern New Yorkers who support her are getting the wool pulled over their eyes.
Scott Barton
Pelham, Mass.
