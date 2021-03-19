If you are contemplating a run for a federal office, you will be wise to join the GOP. For, as a Republican office-holder, you are able to:
n Ignore the will of the majority and follow your own personal agenda.
n Be openly racist and encourage racism and violence.
n Have affairs and pay hush money to try and silence them.
n Demand personal loyalty over loyalty to country and the U.S. Constitution.
n Do unspeakable acts (i.e., taking children away from their mothers) to make points with your base.
n Squander taxpayer money on a wall, golf weekends and family vacations disguised as official trips.
n Use the prestige of your office to enrich your family business.
n Attack the truth as reported by the free press and pander to propaganda-spewing media.
n Distract from your own misdeeds, negligence and incompetence by accusing your opponents of the same.
n Use the military against peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional rights.
n Suppress the right to vote of those you fear will vote against you.
n Hold that the law applies only to your opponents and not at all to yourself.
n Divide the country into red and blue and treat the blue as the enemy.
n Swear a sacred oath to the Constitution and break it.
n Smear your opponents without proof rather than admit responsibility for your own mistakes or negligence.
n Tell tens of thousands of lies and deny telling them, even when there is documented proof that they originated from your mouth or fingertips.
n Deny science, facts, data and the experts in favor of your own opinions.
n Allow a pandemic to ravage the country and do little or nothing to protect the people as the death toll mounts to unthinkable numbers.
n Incite a riot against the very government that you have sworn to protect and disclaim responsibility.
n Try to overturn a legal election and the will of the majority.
All this you are able to do without consequences. Think about it.
Carol Lama
Lisbon
