Allow Cuomo investigation to go forward

I have not been a big fan of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, having rallied against some of his policies. However, I am a fan of democracy.
Due process is key to democracy and our society. “Innocent until proven guilty” are words we profess to believe in.
An investigation is ongoing regarding the allegations against Gov. Cuomo, yet people are calling for his resignation without waiting for results. I’m very disappointed in Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for joining in this call based on allegations.
I’m not at all surprised that state legislators in our area are doing so. Those folks have made it clear all along that they are all about party and cannot abide being in the minority in the state Legislature. Of course, they and others will use this for political gain.
Investigate every charge against the governor, definitely. Bring charges if the facts bear that out; no one is above the law.
But let’s not pretend that this isn’t political.
I’m not saying the women aren’t to be believed, not at all. I’m saying that the fact that their words are being used as political weapons to call for the governor’s resignation — often by people who have supported politicians of their own party despite even rape allegations — is opportunistic and has more to do with politics than any care whatsoever for what these women are saying they’ve experienced.
If I’m wrong, why hasn’t more been done to ensure workplace equality and respect? Why wasn’t this an issue for these politicians until now?
It’s not like nobody knows sexual harassment and hostile workplaces are commonplace. This isn’t new.
We say we believe in justice and due process. Let’s act like it instead of like mindless sharks reacting to what seems to be blood in the water.
Robin Johnson
Philadelphia
