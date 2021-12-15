Allowing non-citizens to vote is bad policy

After this morning’s news about non-citizens getting the privilege to vote in New York City, I am convinced we as a country have lost our direction.
My spouse was for many years a Green Card holder. When a woman was running for president, she decided it was time to vote
And to get that right, she had to become a citizen. There were 23 pages of information and questions, official photos, fingerprints, interviews and three trips to Syracuse.
Eight months later, she was sworn in as a citizen. For what?
We as a country think only in terms of which party is in power and how to keep it that way. When do we finally learn that nothing is free, not even citizenship? Wake up, America!
Mike Cannan
Lowville
