I am appalled by the delay in awarding the well-deserved Medal of Honor to Alwyn Cashe. The heroic action he performed in 2005 should have resulted in instant recognition. Congress is often accused of making the wrong move at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons. This was one of those times.
Selecting a new Supreme Court justice should have waited while a great wrong is righted. Anyone who votes against awarding the Medal of Honor to Alwyn Cashe should be sent to Iraq to think about his or her decision.
Mark R. Johnson
Antwerp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.