America must not go the way of socialism

The U.S. Constitution states that the voting regulations are to be determined by the states.
Through the H.R. 1 bill that Congress is trying to pass, legislators are trying to federalize the voting process.
They are trying to gut the state voter ID laws.
They want to have same-day voter registration with no ID, just a signature with no signature verification.
They want to allow vote harvesting for absentee ballots.
They want to have automatic voter registration through DMV or unemployment records.
They want to allow online registration by anyone, which could include non-citizens.
They want to allow the registration of 16- and 17-year-olds as well as felons.
They want to accept mail-in ballots days after the election.
They also want to eliminate the precincts where you vote, which could lead to multiple votes cast.
The Georgia Legislature recently passed new voter registration regulations.
These are in keeping with regulations that many other states already have.
Joe Biden lied when he said that water cannot be given to people waiting in line to vote.
He lied when he said polls will close at 5 p.m.
The partisan liberal media just repeats the same lies.
Calling the regulations racist and voter suppression is propaganda.
The Democrats are preaching a socialist agenda.
This can come to no good.
My parents fled the Soviets during the Second World War.
My aunts and cousins lived under a socialist regime for almost 50 years.
When the Soviet system finally collapsed in 1989, my aunts and cousins were finally able to feel freedom from the oppression of socialism.
America must not follow in the footsteps of the Soviet Union, Cuba and Venezuela.
We have to speak up for our rights: freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and not succumb to the cancel culture that is going on if you don’t agree with the leftist liberal agenda.
And if you don’t agree with the liberal views, you are called racist.
America is not a racist country.
Joe Biden promised unity, bipartisanship and healing.
He is doing the exact opposite.
Although the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are almost equally divided, Biden has rammed through executive order after executive order and legislation with no input from the Republicans.
Wake up America!
Don’t let “woke”-ness intimidate us.
Speak up!
Mart Liinve
Watertown
