Americans prevailed in Battle of the Bulge

On Dec. 16, 1944, 75 years ago, Germany attacked U.S. forces along the Belgium border. The German military took advantage of bad weather with heavy fog hindering air support.
Being green, members of the 106th Infantry Division (Golden Lions) sustained many casualties. Some were taken prisoners of war; my father was among them. Historians have called this the Battle of the Bulge.
The Germans created a hole in the Allies’ lines by January 1945. U.S. troops started reclaiming territory.
The Germans suffered 100,000 casualties, the United States 80,000. This defeat for Germany led to its surrender on May 7, 1945.
Hopefully, future generations will not forget the phrase “Home of the free because of the brave.” Freedom reigns due to the patriotic sacrifices of many generations.
I am the proud son of a POW and was wounded in combat in 1968 during the Vietnam War. Dec. 7 was Pearl Harbor Day.
Wayne R. Gibbs
Ellisburg
The writer served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and received a Purple Heart.
