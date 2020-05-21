Americans want to work, not collect checks

Dear U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democratic Party, including Democratic state governors:
We, the hard-working, conservative Americans who have worked so hard to make America great again, resent your attempts to buy us off with your offer of $2,000 a month to stay home away from the jobs we love and do so well. While some of your constituents might well take you up on it so they can sit on their couches watching Oprah Winfrey while eating ice cream and waiting for the checks to arrive, the better part of We the People want none of it.
What we want is for the government, including Big Brother and Big Sister, to let us do what we do best and what you do worst: run our own lives. You have kept great numbers of able-bodied, healthy Americans down and out with the jackboots of tyrants, which is what you have become. As you have witnessed, residents of several states have staged peaceful and responsible rebellions against your edicts that go against the very Constitution that all of you swore to uphold and protect against all enemies foreign and domestic.
We the people are now waking up to the fact that you do not have our best interests at heart but desire to exercise total control. It is time to restart America now. Quarantines are for those who are sick, not for the more than 99 percent of Americans who are healthy, strong and ready to fire up the sputtering economy by returning to their businesses and workshops.
That’s what made America great before and will do so again. Just get out of our way and see what we can do despite your best efforts to derail the American economy months before the most crucial elections of our time. Signed: We the People who cannot be bought.
Dave Ellis
Hammond
