Amy Horton qualified for the City Council

I am writing in support of Amy Horton for the Watertown City Council. I have known Amy for several years and feel she could bring some new, fresh ideas to our council.
Being a wife and mother of five, Amy cares about the direction our city takes not only for her family and for other families. She is a smart, passionate person who pays attention to what others in the community want to see improved.
I know Amy would be a voice for everyone and that she has the drive and energy to make a difference as a council member. I hope you will join me in voting for Amy Horton for the Watertown City Council.
Helen Reno
Watertown
