Anti-Stefanik letter contains hatred, vitriol

(Yawn!)
Ho-hum.
Another edition of your newspaper and another nasty, mean-spirited letter launching a baseless attack on our Congresswoman, Elise Stefanik.
The latest from William Kimball (“Republicans cry fraud whenever they lose,” Jan. 19) is filled with all of the leftists’ propaganda buzzwords: climate change, undemocratic efforts, freedom to vote (even if you are an illegal resident here), child care (as if it is non-existent), overturn elections (although we haven’t see that happen in 240 years) and, of course, the omni-present and dramatic hysteria: “More will die because of such mailings!”
Oh yes, and Republicans are supposedly responsible for the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, which apparently President Joe Biden has not had time to stop although he promised to do so. This letter is typical of the hatred and vitriol that have poisoned our politics and neutralized our government’s legislative operations.
So Mr. Kimball wants us to vote for the former CIA officer, one of the half-dozen declared candidates running against Stefanik. What all do we know about him? Well, he’s a former CIA officer. Surely, that must qualify him to be our congressman!
Mr. Kimball is blinded by partisanship and hatred. That could not be made clearer than by looking up the page just above his letter at the column by Forth-Worth Star Telegram writer Cynthia M. Allen, “Here’s why pandemic life is much better in Texas.”
“Texas reopened last spring and never looked back,” she wrote. No mask mandates, or mandatory “vaccines.” “Life is closer to normal [in Texas],” she pointed out, while noting inoculations and other measures designed to curb COVID-19 in states like blue Democrat New York are just not working.
Yes, Mr. Kimball, Texas is a red Republican state. Sorry to bust your myth about Republicans, including Elise Stefanik. Try again next time.
Joseph D. Gray
Massena
