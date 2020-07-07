I’ve suggested to our elected officials several times over the last five years that the U.S. Army should appoint a base renaming committee to look at the names of all Army installations with the idea of honoring our top Army leaders who served before 1815 and between 1915 and 2000. Great leaders like Pershing, Marshall, Ridgeway, Truscott, Eichelberger, Bradley, Powell, Eisenhower and many others could be recognized to provide an inspiration to our soldiers.
The period between 1815 and 1915 was dominated by imperialism and other expansive or repressive military actions, which are best discussed in history books rather than glorified at the entrances to military installations. I live in the area of Fort Hugh Drum, named after a non-combat, twice passed over for Army chief of staff, career staff officer.
The home of the premier light infantry division would be better named for Gen. Bruce C. Clarke or Gen. Robert T. Frederick, both with ties to the area, our Canadian comrades, units that served at Pine Plains (now Fort Drum) and were proven combat leaders. This is an opportunity for the Army to move forward with a complete Army-wide review. This is the time to strike hard, fast and decisive!
Carl Disalvatore
Cape Vincent
The writer is a retired colonel with the U.S. Army Reserve.
