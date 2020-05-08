Article brings to mind previous health crisis

I read with interest the article in the Watertown Daily Times about the Borgman family when Alice had scarlet fever (March 31, “Lori Borgman: What will we remember about the pandemic?”).
When I was about 8 years old, I also had scarlet fever. I was given a cot-bed in the parlor, and no one was to come in there except my mother and my oldest sister (she was in her teens). The other two sisters and my brother were kept home from school as we were quarantined for one month. They thought it was just a big vacation.
As we lived near a farm, my father was allowed to send milk on the milk truck. But he and the hired man were not allowed in my room. We could not send any mail out but could receive mail.
I’m sure as I felt better, it was no fun to be kept from the rest of the family.
I will soon be 94 years old, and now here I am again. Kept in my house for the duration of this coronavirus situation! I will do my best and pray it will all be over soon.
Louise Pierce
Norwood
