Article explained water-level issue very well

I commend Brian Kelly and Marcus Wolf for the excellent article on water levels published in the July 7 edition of the Watertown Daily Times. The article shows, through an interview with a scientist who has worked on Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River water levels for decades and research on the issue, the complexities of dealing with all of the inflows of water influencing the water levels of the lake and river.
Record-setting water levels in the Great Lakes and precipitation have combined to create historic high waters in the system. Let’s hope that warmer temperatures and dry conditions will continue to allow the water levels to recede so that we can all get back on the river.
John Peach
Clayton
The writer is executive director of Save the River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.