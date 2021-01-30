Article on recycling well written, interesting

I would like to commend reporter Alex Gault and the Watertown Daily Times for the excellent article on recycling (“Cardboard overload/Trend: Material fills recycling site as online shopping rises in pandemic,” Jan. 23).
It was well written, interesting and factual.
Jefferson County seems to be doing a great job with recycling, and it makes one proud to be a resident of the county.
I would like to see follow-up reporting on this subject, especially dealing with purchasing new equipment to handle the growing volume of cardboard.
James Newell
Black River
