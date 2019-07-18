Article on water-level issues was well done

Congratulations and thank you for your excellent “Water woes” article in the July 7 edition.
Brian Kelly and Marcus Wolf did a great job in delivering the facts and the science in a clear and understandable way. This is the kind of information the entire community needs.
Individuals, communities and the press will hopefully concentrate on how to improve a resilient future that will protect shoreline communities and residents as this situation in nature may become the new normal.
Ann B. Ward
Alexandria Bay
