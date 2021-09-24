Article portrayed harmful addiction roots

It was an honor to participate in the Alliance’s Overdose Awareness Event on Sept. 15 at the Watertown City Hall and also to be considered newsworthy for the coverage in your local paper the following day.
In reference to the article “Remembrance and Hope” (Page A3) and correction of the caption for the additional photo on Facebook, we dancers are from a small home Sabbath fellowship in Glen Park discovering the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. The meaningful song “Heal Our Land” is by Baht Rivkah Whitten with words from the Bible found in 2 Chronicles 7:14.
The Creator God had given Moses instructions on how people could choose to live in peace, promising blessing for faith and obedience and loss of blessing resulting in plagues, pestilences and violence for rejection and disobedience (Deuteronomy 28-30). Being a God of mercy, this verse promises: “If My people who are called by My Name will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked way, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin and heal their land.”
We are praying that enough of us will repent and return so that impending judgment might be diminished.
The printed article wonderfully portrayed that the root of our harmful addictions (including “workaholism” and loveless religion) truly is a heart issue, where from childhood one believes some variation of not feeling loved, worth, importance or approval. People try to manage the resulting behaviors.
But only God can reveal truth and love in the depth of our soul to personally accept one’s worth and unique purpose!
Growing in this transformation and desiring to help others — especially our deeply wounded children – can begin turning this flood of lovelessness and pain to hope and life! God’s ways work and will bring peace!
Kay Smiley Rounds
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.