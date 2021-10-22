On Oct. 4, I marched in protest against the laws that are being passed to limit access to abortion. I can’t believe we are here again — nearly 50 years after the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade making abortion legal. During that march, I got to rub shoulders with Mary Ann Ashley and Martha Foley-Smith, candidates to serve the town of Canton. I mentioned to them that I wished I lived in Canton so I could vote for them. Mary Ann suggested that I let my perspective be known in a different way, a letter to the editor. She suggested that my longtime work in Canton gave me a valuable perspective on what it takes to lead the community.
I was the vice president for finance and treasurer for St. Lawrence University from 1994 to 2014. I worked on economic development with the town and village throughout that time, and I am still a member of the Canton Rotary Club and on the board of directors of the Canton Day Care Center. I remain involved with and concerned about what happens in Canton.
I’ve watched as Mary Ann Ashley took the leadership of the town and saw how she has straightened out the town’s financial management. She steadily worked away at all aspects of the town’s finances and was able to bring professional standards and practices to that enterprise. She also brought a more participative and transparent process to the leadership of the town. I think the people of the town of Canton have benefited greatly from her leadership and should re-elect her for another term so she can continue those efforts as town supervisor.
I’ve known Martha Foley-Smith, candidate for the Canton Town Board, for as long as I’ve been in the north country — as a member of and avid listener to NCPR and as a fellow Canton Rotarian. Martha’s experience as a journalist gives her a uniquely broad exposure to all the issues that face a rural town like Canton. During the last year in her appointive position, she has drawn on that experience to delve into the business of running town wholeheartedly. That experience and her longtime service to the community as a journalist demonstrates her willingness to work for the benefit of the town. The residents of Canton will be well served to elect her to the Town Board.
Kathryn Mullaney
Hannawa Falls
