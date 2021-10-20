Ashley best qualified for Canton supervisor

Although I do not reside in the town of Canton, I can speak to the qualifications of Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley. I have known her for more than 35 years personally and have had the privilege of working closely with her as mayor of the village of Canton and supervisor of the town of Canton.
Being a newly elected town supervisor in 2020, I reached out to Mary Ann for guidance and assistance. It was evident that Mary Ann has acquired a great deal of experience and knowledge of the supervisor’s role in her tenure as Canton supervisor. She shared some the new best practices she implemented as well as various municipal laws and requirements not previously being done.
Many are unaware that the supervisor is the town’s chief executive officer as well as the Town’s chief financial officer by New York State Municipal law and, in most towns, the human resource officer. The supervisor is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town. Any of the numerous times I reached out to Mary Ann, she could be found at her supervisor office working on an issue, budget or project.
She is truly committed to her job, and I can attest that Mary Ann has a deep knowledge and firm grasp on the numerous duties a supervisor is responsible for and does an exceptional job carrying them out. As an outsider looking in, she has brought pragmatic solutions and insight into Canton’s community needs.
She represents her community well wherever she is and has worked tirelessly over these past four years on behalf of Canton’s residents. The results of her commitment show.
The supervisor is one of five votes for moving things forward. And with the progress in the town of Canton, it is apparent Mary Ann can work with her fellow Town Board members to get things done.
Mary Ann is honest, hard working, dedicated and serves with integrity and honor. I am confident she will continue to excel in her role as town of Canton supervisor and urge you to re-elect her to keep Canton moving forward.
William D. Nelson
Lisbon
The writer is supervisor for the town of Lisbon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.