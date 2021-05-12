Ashley deserves to remain town supervisor

Contrary to the recent political ad on the Canton American Movie Theater marquee, Canton is great!
Canton is a great place in which to live with an effective and efficient town government, tops in the county, under the capable and great leadership of incumbent Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley. Mary Ann deserves to win renomination at 6 p.m. tonight during the Democratic town caucus in the Bend in the River Park pavilion on the Grasse River and then to be re-elected Nov. 2.
We see numerous outstanding successes of Mary Ann Ashley in great team work with the Canton Town Board. Following are only eight of the several dozen financial and management accomplishments by Mary Ann and the board, focused on making progress for the people of Canton:
n Turned finances around with an increased fund balance by 25% over three years.
n Created and enhanced internal auditing process and created transparency for board members and the public.
n Increased funding for departments; this is the first time that departments did not go over town property tax cap.
n Decreased bank accounts from 31 to just three.
n Updated Town Ethics Law and created a joint Ethics Board.
n Passed a Solar Law to protect land owners.
n Paid off Canton Fire Station liability and increased fire protection allocations to Canton, Morley and Pyrites fire departments.
n Using town business loan funds, created a COVID-19 relief loan program and survived the trauma of the novel coronavirus pandemic with no layoffs, loss of service or benefits.
As a sign of her caring for the people of Canton, previously as Canton village trustee and mayor, Mary Ann donated her entire village income back to the community and started the kayak rental program.
Come on out and join community Democrats tonight to renominate independent Mary Ann Ashley for Canton town supervisor and nominate Democrats Jim Smith, Martha Foley Smith and Dave Nelson for Town Board.
Marilyn I. and Brad Mintener
Canton
Marilyn I. Mintener is a former three-term mayor of Canton, and Brad Mintener is a former three-time town of Canton Democratic chairman.
