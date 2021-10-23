As Canton town supervisor, Mary Ann Ashley has done exactly what she said she would do when she was first elected four years ago: She has put the town’s financial house in order, streamlined town government operations and made meaningful personnel decisions. She has proven herself forthright, conscientious and dedicated to her community.
As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” We intend to vote for Mary Ann Ashley for town supervisor on Nov. 2. We encourage you to do the same.
Neal and Barbara Burdick
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.