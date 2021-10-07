Ashley has served town of Canton very well

We are writing to ask you to support Mary Ann Ashley for Canton town supervisor in November. She has worked tirelessly and full time in a position for the past four years that is considered part time.
Mary Ann has attended and presided all but one meeting out of 100 since January 2018. She gives her all to the town of Canton. She is not only hard working but trustworthy, reliable and generous.
As supervisor, she is responsible for a town budget of $2.9 million. She and the board secured all town financial and personnel documents and established internal legal and financial systems while also creating and enhancing internal auditing processes. With the professional services of Gray and Gray CPA, all the financials are now transparent.
Mary Ann has provided leadership of day-to-day operations including payroll and benefits administration and human resources. She and the board increased employee and retiree health insurance contributions. They also made bipartisan appointments to vacant elected positions, boards and committees.
Mary Ann has integrity and has done a wonderful job over the past four years as town supervisor. Those who have paid attention know she came into a mess and had a huge task that she took on and straightened out with the help of a great Town Board.
She continued to always do the right thing for Canton and deserves to continue as town supervisor. They have many outstanding things in the pipeline for Canton coming up and deserve to see them through.
Please vote for Mary Ann Ashley as Canton town supervisor in November and keep Canton moving forward.
Marti and Peter MacArthur
Canton
