Assault weapons’ purpose is to kill humans

We cannot sit in silence any longer. When will our government representatives free themselves of the financial stranglehold of the gun lobbyists and act on the will of the great majority of Americans?
We must demand “sensible” gun controls, reinstating the assault weapons ban sadly lost in 2004 to government paralysis, requiring federal background checks, and banning mega-round magazines and retrofits intended to emulate assault weapons.
Both of us are Vietnam veterans where we witnessed time and time again the carnage and devastation created by assault weapons on the human body. To see that carried out on innocent little children and ordinary citizens in our schools, churches and gathering places is so reprehensible. And yet our government refuses to ban those assault weapons, whose only purpose is to kill human beings.
Think about it. We live in a country where an 18-year-old kid can and did go out after shortly after his 18th birthday and legally purchase two assault weapons to later kill 19 children and two adult teachers.
We ordinary citizens avoid getting involved, but we must get involved. Please pressure our government reps to put into passing sensible legislation. And if your favorite politicians have been bought and paid for by the gun lobby (and we all know their names), maybe it’s time to find new favorite politicians.
Nellie Harness Coakley
Thomas F. Coakley
Canton
Nellie Harness Coakley served as a U.S. Army nurse in Vietnam between 1968 and 1969. Thomas F. Coakley was in the U.S. Army infantry in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart in 1969.
