Assembly candidate using campaign videos

The last few weeks have seen a lot of changes as we all work to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting our world. While politics is of little concern at a time like this, I recently announced that as a result of the necessity for social distancing I have canceled all in-person campaign events until such time that it is safe to resume them.
I have always believed in the importance of grass-roots campaigns and connecting directly with voters. This is what I did when I ran for town supervisor of Waddington and what I had hoped to do as I worked to be elected your next assemblyman for the 116th Assembly District.
To reach that goal of maintaining a dialogue with district residents, I have decided to start releasing a weekly video series of fireside chats where I discuss issues affecting our region and answer questions submitted by viewers. These videos will be released every Monday night at 7 p.m. on both the Alex Hammond for Assembly Facebook page and the Alex Hammond for Assembly YouTube account. My hope is that I will continue to hear about the issues that concern you, and you will be able to hear about what it is I will do as your next representative for the River District.
Alex V. Hammond
Waddington
The writer is supervisor of the town of Waddington.
