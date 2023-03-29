Although state Assemblyman Scott Gray of the 116th District has only been in office a few months, he has — as they say — hit the ground running.
He has introduced a new video series called “The Gray Area,” which briefly recaps his week in Albany. He travels to St. Lawrence County on a regular basis to meet with local government representatives to discuss community needs, and he has reintroduced legislation that promotes transparency.
Assembly bill A9359, previously introduced by former state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk in March 2022, was reintroduced as Assembly Bill A02857 by Assemblyman Gray on Jan. 27. The bill limits the size and scope of legislation stating, in part, that “Any such language shall be prepared in a clear and concise manner, be limited to no more than 50 pages and consist of words having common every day meanings. The accompanying introducer’s memorandum of support shall identify organizations, associations or other non-governmental individuals who have contributed to such legislative language and explain the financial cost and expected funding sources for such legislation.”
The 2023 state budget for this fiscal year is estimated at about $221 billion. It would be wonderful if legislation, such as the budget, had to be broken down into 50-page segments. Our legislators would actually have the ability to read and debate the various segments of the legislation instead of voting on a monstrous bill that no one has read or researched.
It is my understanding that Assemblyman Gray also intends to contact fellow legislators to support Assembly bill A02857. I thank Assemblyman Gray for his efforts to improve government transparency and accountability.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.