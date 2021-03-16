Assessments vital in judging student needs

Everyone would agree that our children have lost a great deal of education in the last two school years because of the pandemic.
The problem is that we don’t know how much they have lost and in what areas of the curriculum they are most in need of support.
In order to plan for the 2021-2022 school year, educators need to collect data.
The state assessments for grades three through eight are one important evaluation tool for districts.
I would agree with the article in the Feb. 26 edition of the Watertown Daily Times that the state provide the third- through eighth-grade assessments to districts as a means of gathering information to determine resources and supports needed for next year.
I would strongly urge our school districts to ask for the 2019 test to be given again (perhaps in June and also planned to be given in 2022) in order to better compare the learning in the 2018-2019 school year to the learning in the last two years.
This test is already formatted, so it should not be a large expense to recopy it.
Also, districts could ask the state for the scoring and evaluation guides so that districts could score their own tests and the data could be back into the district immediately and therefore used this summer to help teachers decide how best to serve their students next year.
I would suggest that districts use only part of the test (perhaps Part 1) as a way to not over-burden children who have struggled over the last two years, but this would still provide necessary data about our programs and curriculum.
On top of this assessment, districts should be outlining other evaluations to be used to determine the needs of our students who may have had learning difficulties during the last two years because of remote and/or hybrid learning methods.
I wish to acknowledge the wonderful work that our teachers have done over the last two years.
It is very depressing to come to work every day and know that it is impossible to provide the learning environment that our students need.
These people have done a marvelous job in extremely trying conditions.
They need to have data in order to determine how best to manage the learning next year.
I was very disappointed that New York State United Teachers (the teachers union) was against using these assessments.
Without data, how can we do a good job in providing for the needs of our students?
The teaching profession will get much more respect in our society when the union is more willing to help its members to be the best teachers in the world rather than making it more difficult for them to do their job.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
