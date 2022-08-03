Back candidates who support climate bills

This newspaper has encouraged state legislators to update an agreement so Re-Energy can continue to provide energy to Fort Drum through biomass program (“Don’t burn the deal: Lawmakers need to renew ReEnergy’s contact with NYSERDA,” Our View, June 28). While I support continuing Re-Energy’s services, I want to make a few points.
First, by numerous ratings, New York state has received top rankings in expanding renewable, carbon-free energy. These programs have been strongly supported by Democratic party leadership.
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation expanding growth of carbon-free energy. Locally, this energy mostly is solar, wind or hydropower. Equally crucial, the state is investing billions in building transmission lines, allowing power produced in this upstate region to flow downstate.
Second, it is important to note that while biomass is renewable energy, most scientists do not rate it as carbon neutral. The state has set of goal of providing 100% carbon-neutral energy by 2040.
Readers of this newspaper should be fully aware of the dangers of climate change as this paper has printed numerous articles indicating how global warming is worsening heat waves, droughts, weather emergencies and hurting agriculture production among other dangers. Most of nation’s scientists agree about the dangers of climate change.
We are now in a period of transitioning from fuels that lead to the warming of our planet to carbon-neutral fuels, which can help future generations have a sustainable planet. This transition is a long-term plan, and compromises need to be made.
What happens if Re-Energy stops production? Fort Drum goes back on the grid; this is not what our country needs. Also, by all accounts, Re-Energy has done a great job in preserving our local forests and has provided hundreds of local jobs. Also, as the editorial points out, green energy relies upon wind blowing, sun shining and water flowing while biomass provides constant energy.
It is important to support state, local and national leadership who will continue research, development and innovation of future carbon-free energy sources including offshore wind energy and new generation of nuclear plants (see Terrapower in Wyoming). Local communities need to develop Climate Smart action plans to make sure they can expedite this transition process. Nationally, Supreme Court decisions have made it clear that legislation supporting climate change is essential.
However, we need to elect leaders who will advocate for climate change. The national Republican Party has failed us in this area. Please support Democrats Matt Castelli in the 21st Congressional District and Steven Holden in the 24th Congressional District who in U.S. House of Representatives will support climate change legislation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.