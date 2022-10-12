City needs designated leader on power grid

Democrats are extremely gifted at recklessly spending other people’s money. The Biden administration’s recent student loan forgiveness scheme is an insult and slap in the face to responsible, hardworking Americans. President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation will cost the federal government $400 billion over the next 30 years.

This seems highly unfair to borrowers who worked their way through college to avoid debt or who worked hard and made sacrifices and lived modestly to pay off their college debt after graduating. Worse yet, Americans who chose to skip college altogether are now expected to settle a tab that isn’t theirs.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.