Democrats are extremely gifted at recklessly spending other people’s money. The Biden administration’s recent student loan forgiveness scheme is an insult and slap in the face to responsible, hardworking Americans. President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation will cost the federal government $400 billion over the next 30 years.
This seems highly unfair to borrowers who worked their way through college to avoid debt or who worked hard and made sacrifices and lived modestly to pay off their college debt after graduating. Worse yet, Americans who chose to skip college altogether are now expected to settle a tab that isn’t theirs.
To make matters worse — which Democrats also are exceptional at — this loan forgiveness scheme will likely drive up already over inflated tuition costs, making a college education even less affordable and unattainable for the lower and middle classes.
This November, I will be supporting Republicans such as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik who offer real solutions. Stefanik recently introduced the Responsible Education Assistance through Loan Reforms Act, which offers responsible reforms for students in our federal student loan system. This bill highlights real solutions that target relief for the borrowers most in need; protects students, borrowers and taxpayers; reins in runaway loan forgiveness programs; limits outrageous borrowing; and expands pathways to the American Dream.
I will be voting for officials who offer real solutions that don’t further burden the American taxpayer. It is time we get back to teaching the basic moral, “If you borrow something, you must give (or pay) it back.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.