Back the Pack thanks supporters for help

On Tuesday, Back the Pack made its first delivery to the elementary schools in Massena for the 2022-2023 school year. As many of you know, this was the first delivery of our last year in operation.

While we are very sad about this, our members have very much enjoyed our first two packing sessions with our friends, the students and counselors from Rose Hill. They have been unable to help us the last two years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, so we were particularly happy to have them return.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.