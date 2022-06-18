Barnett serving residents with distinction

For many years, I have been a friend of Pete Barnett.
I knew his parents well.
They were wonderful people.
I knew that when Pete became a deputy sheriff, he would serve with distinction.
His record as a deputy speaks for itself.
He served 26 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, wearing many different hats.
His service includes road patrol, juvenile aid officer, general crime detective, DARE program for 10 years and court security along with many public relations details with the department.
He served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was an active official in high school and the NCAA lacrosse for 28 years.
Pete is also a proud Red and Black veteran and a lifelong Republican.
After leaving the Sheriff’s Department, he worked for the district attorney’s office for four years and the public defender’s office for four years as an investigator.
Pete will serve the residents of Jefferson County with a dedicated, fair and common-sense approach.
I encourage all Republicans to cast their primary ballot for Pete Barnett.
Robert Fox
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.