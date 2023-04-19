Barnett should lead discussion about guns

“You ban books! You ban drag! Kids are still in body bags!”

These were the chants of youths in Nashville protesting the lack of action by state legislators to do anything after young school children were murdered by an assault weapon. These kids are scared that without action by legislators, they will be next. Plus, they are angry that two black state legislators were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature for nonviolently protesting this inactivity.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.