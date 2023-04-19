Barnett should lead discussion about guns

“You ban books! You ban drag! Kids are still in body bags!”
These were the chants of youths in Nashville protesting the lack of action by state legislators to do anything after young school children were murdered by an assault weapon. These kids are scared that without action by legislators, they will be next. Plus, they are angry that two black state legislators were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature for nonviolently protesting this inactivity.
Unlike Jan. 6, 2021, no police were injured; there was no destruction of property; and there were no threats of violence. They were expelled despite showing the world that protest can be passionate and nonviolent. Kids are tired of seeing their peers murdered and politicians too often doing nothing but giving robotic two-word responses.
As Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett said while campaigning last fall, it is time for sensible talks about gun safety. To do so, people should read these U.S. Supreme Court decisions: District of Columbia v. Heller, 2008; New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, 2022. Both rulings uphold the right for lawful citizens to possess handguns, and the 2022 decision states that lawful citizens do not need special circumstances to carry handguns.
However, these Supreme Court decisions do allow: states to have licensing laws regulating gun ownership; individuals who commit crimes or who are mentally ill may have prohibitions on gun ownership; guns can be prohibited in “sensitive places”; and unusual/dangerous weapons can be banned.
To have a serious discussion, both sides need to be factual and respectful. No one is trying to take away all guns from lawful citizens.
This silly rhetoric needs to stop. Democrats must accept that people want firearms for personal protection.
Three things can be done immediately.
Safe storage: Keeping guns locked up and away from young children is just common sense. In my counseling career, I encountered a young child who “played” with an unsecured gun at home and killed his sister. Also, safe storage means ways to secure guns in vehicles: Most stolen guns are robbed from vehicles.
Red flag laws mean temporarily taking away guns from people who pose a potential threat to themselves or to others. There is due process for this in New York. Support these laws to prevent tragedies.
Finally, the National Rifle Association has argued for years that we are safer if the “right” people have guns. Without universal background checks, how do you know?
Sheriff Barnett, step up! We need to have the sensible conversation about gun safety that you spoke of in your campaign.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.