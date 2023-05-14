The 14th Annual Canton Free Library Battle of the Books was a fantastic success thanks to every person who played a part! I’d like to recognize the teams, coaches, families and the valuable volunteers for all they did to make this event special.
We had 6 teams compete in an exciting double-elimination tournament. The following teams participated: The Retro Readers with Frances Frank, Gwen LaPierre, Zoey Olesker-Norminton, Grace Button, and coach Kiley Frank; Wonderful Wizarding Words with Aiden Brezault-Hoffman, John Tartakoff, Will Tartakoff, and coach Stephanie Tartakoff; Page Pirates with Emmarie Towle, Mia Parker, Wyatt Francey, Ileia Palmer, and coach Lisa Towle; The Thinkers with Walden Nelson, Zoya Kocho-Williams, Fiona Hunkins, Max Hunkins, and coach Rebecca Pickens; Glossary Girls with Aeva Richards, Grace Dana, Jessie Jean Coffin, Rori Ballard, and coach Cara Coffin; Flaming Phoenixes with Liam Quicke, GiGi Pantoja-Willson, Emilie Wolfe-Kedar, Wilhelmina Saunders, and coaches Elena Pignone and Brianna Dixon.
