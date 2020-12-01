Be considerate of workers in this pandemic

I want to thank the local businesses offering curbside service. They have done this to keep us safe although there must be added expenses for the additional employees needed to shop for the items we order, for bringing them out and loading them in our vehicles. With all this extra service, the prices of products have remained reasonable.
Recently, I have seen a sharp increase in some products sold on Amazon and eBay; also, delivery time has slowed. So shop local and save money.
I am disappointed in some of the people taking advantage of curbside service. I have seen people get out of their vehicles and instruct the delivery person as to where each item should be put, sometimes without a mask on. So only one person is being protected.
But today, I saw something totally unbelievable. A man got out of his truck when his order came out, pulled his mask down under his chin and lit a cigarette. While holding the cigarette in his mouth, he reached for some of the purchases and the smoke was going right into the face of the delivery person.
Please everyone be considerate and safe.
Linda Gibson
Dexter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.