Be grateful for life-saving vaccine programs

Newspaper headlines across the country read, “Dr. Jonas Salk begins the first mass polio vaccination program at Arsenal Elementary School in Pittsburg, Pa., on Feb. 23, 1954.”
I have a vivid memory of being bused from my temporary classroom at a local church to the high school cafeteria to receive my first polio shot. I was in kindergarten in the rural school district of Adams Center. The year was 1955, and the north country was experiencing a polio outbreak.
It is probably too late to thank most of the people involved with the decision to administer the polio vaccine to school children that protected us all from the polio virus. But how lucky am I that I can publicly say thank you to my dad, Laurence “Sparky” Rector, for ensuring my health from that terrible disease. I absolutely believe inoculating me against polio was one of many great parental decisions he and my late mother made on my behalf to give me the opportunity for a wonderful life.
I highly recommend everyone protect themselves, their children and the community at large with the life-saving coronavirus vaccine. I hope you too will be able to receive a hug from your child 66 years from today and hear them say thank you for steering them safely through a difficult time.
Noreen Patterson
Phoenix
