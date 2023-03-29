I am awestruck and so grateful to everyone who came to see the Grasse River Players’ production of my musical, “The Cozy Mitten,” during Canton’s Winterfest. Because of the large number who attended, we were able to pay all the bills generated by the show — and Grasse River Players is donating $1,000 to World Central Kitchens, whose mission is to feed Ukrainians who are caught in the middle of the war and have no way to procure and cook food.
That is not all: We estimate that more than 100 children saw live musical theater, many for the first time in their lives. Accordingly, the Grasse River Players group also is donating $400 to Canton Headstart to use in its literacy and music programs for children. We hope it will give these children even more exposure to top-quality arts programs.
If you are an adult who just “discovered” Grasse River Players and think it might be a group you would like to become involved with, we are a community theater team whose mission is to have fun while providing our communities with high-quality theatrical experiences. We always have open auditions and welcome new folks with ideas, acting and directing talents; skills to design and build sets and props, design and make costumes; run lights and sound; and provide publicity, programs, posters and box office help. The list of those needed to put on a good show is endless.
Grasse River Players will celebrate its 50th year in 2024. At our annual open meeting in June, we will plan an exciting year for local community theater. Keep watch, and become a part of it!
