I am awestruck and so grateful to everyone who came to see the Grasse River Players’ production of my musical, “The Cozy Mitten,” during Canton’s Winterfest. Because of the large number who attended, we were able to pay all the bills generated by the show — and Grasse River Players is donating $1,000 to World Central Kitchens, whose mission is to feed Ukrainians who are caught in the middle of the war and have no way to procure and cook food.

That is not all: We estimate that more than 100 children saw live musical theater, many for the first time in their lives. Accordingly, the Grasse River Players group also is donating $400 to Canton Headstart to use in its literacy and music programs for children. We hope it will give these children even more exposure to top-quality arts programs.

