I have been appalled at the attitudes and behaviors of some people regarding the mask and vaccine mandates.
Those who got vaccinated obviously believe the benefit was worth the risk. However, those who are unvaccinated have decided that the risk is not worth the benefit. Attempts are made to bully and emotionally blackmail the “non-vaxers” to get what is still an experimental vaccine.
There are those who want the government to dictate that every man, woman and child get the novel coronavirus vaccines no matter what. You are so willing to give up a basic freedom for a false sense of security. What will you give up when the next crisis comes and you turn to the government for more dictates? Perhaps our country has become socialists and I am out of step.
Then there are those against masks and vaccine mandates who take their anger and frustration out on airline, restaurant and other business personnel who are being forced by the government to do the job of government enforcement. Stop misdirecting your anger and fear of loss of liberty!
Instead, call the president’s office, the governor’s office and the rest of our lawmakers to protest. Peacefully rally at the Dulles State Office Building. And vote come 2021, 2022 and 2024!
For both sides, consider some health alternatives: Vitamin D3 (the north country and nursing homes are usually deficient), Vitamin C and zinc. And remember that more than 100 million fellow citizens already had the disease and have antibodies. More than 180 million people have been vaccinated.
Lastly, the flu epidemic of 1918 occurred when the U.S. population was more than 100 million people. It lasted two years and deaths were estimated to be between 575,000 and 675,000 people.
In 2021, the U.S. has a population three times that of 1918 and the deaths are more than 700,000 people and it seems to be lasting about two years.
Bonnie P. Franz
Ogdensburg
