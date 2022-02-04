Some cancers can be prevented by staying up to date on cancer screenings and getting the human papillomavirus vaccine.
Friday (Feb. 4) is National Cancer Prevention Awareness Day, but being aware is not enough. We need to act.
Screening tests for cervical and colorectal cancer can find the cells that lead to cancer so that they can be removed before cancer grows.
HPV causes nearly all cases of cervical cancer and several other cancers.
The HPV vaccine prevents most of these cancers, including cervical cancer.
There are also ways to lower your risk for some cancers.
These include not smoking, protecting your skin from ultraviolet rays from the sun or tanning beds, keeping a healthy weight and limiting alcohol.
The Cancer Prevention in Action Program works to lower cancer in our community.
We help employers develop policies for paid time off to allow their employees get cancer screening. CPiA educates health care providers, community organizations, parents and young adults about the importance of the HPV vaccine.
CPiA also works with businesses, schools and other community partners to adopt sun safety policies to reduce exposure to cancer-causing UV rays.
To learn more about the CPiA Program, please contact us at 315-261-4760 or visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.
Ellen Hurlbut
Kathy Sochia
Potsdam
The writers are involved with the St. Lawrence Health Initiative’s Cancer Prevention in Action Program.
