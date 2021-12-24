Being vaccinated protects those around us

“We are all in this together.”
That was the refrain in early 2020 when the novel coronavirus suddenly changed the status quo. We are so far removed from that sentiment; calling us the United States of America may be inaccurate. A medical crisis that should pull us together has created division.
Much of the discord comes from party line differences concerning vaccines and mask requirements. These mandates should not be necessary.
Why should people have to be forced to do a good thing? Laws for workplace smoking, using cellphones in autos and impaired driving wouldn’t be in place if that were the case.
In the United States, we have suffered more than 800,000 deaths due to COVID-19, and many people live with long-term complications. U.S. fatalities are 15% of the world total.
Our country is only 4.25% of the world population. That is not a good statistic for any developed country.
Coronavirus positivity rates in the north country are among the highest in the state; per capita death rates are quite high for a sparsely populated area; and vaccine percentage rates are way below what they should be. There is a correlation between infection and lack of vaccinations.
Anyone eligible who refuses to be vaccinated for the coronavirus is selfish and disrespectful. Respect is mutual, not a one-way street.
Unvaccinated people who mingle with the public are presenting themselves as biological weapons. That is disrespectful to people in general, but especially to those with underlying health issues.
Vaccines and distancing are the only way to slow the transmission of the coronavirus and the emerging variants.
When Donald Trump lived in the White House, there were many unnecessary COVID deaths because of his inaction, misinformation and poor advice. His one achievement was accelerating vaccine development, which we should be thankful for, but that was wasted by Trump.
There are still many deaths left in his wake. If Trump at any time made a statement promoting vaccinations to the public, many of his followers would probably get vaccinated. Some of his congressional supporters might follow suit and recommend vaccinations for their constituents.
The north country, which is mostly in the 21st Congressional District, suffers from high infection rates and has low vaccination rates. Why is it so difficult to do a good thing? Please be vaccinated or boosted so people around you are safer.
Mike Jolliff
Copenhagen
